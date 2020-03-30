There are now 11 cases in the valley region that includes Taft area

Kern County now has 60 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus, the Kern County Department of Public Health Services said Monday morning.

That includes 59 in county residents and one visitor.

The latest count shows there are 11 cases in western Kern County, the DPHS said, an increase of two over Sunday.

Only one person, a Delano woman, has died.

Seven people have been hospitalized "at some point," Director of Public Health Services Matt Constantine said.

So far, 1,995 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county and 1,005 have come back negative and 930 are still pending.