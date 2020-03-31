Those who are traveling to Siskiyou County to live in second homes or to vacation during the COVID-19 health emergency have been ordered by the Siskiyou County Health Officer to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.

In an interesting twist coming from a county that usually relies on tourism as its most important source of income, Siskiyou County officials on Tuesday asked those who don’t live locally to stay away to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Those who are traveling to Siskiyou County to live in second homes or to vacation during the COVID-19 health emergency have been ordered by the Siskiyou County Health Officer to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.

“With the continuing spread around the world of coronavirus ... and the increased spread here in California, residents of Siskiyou County are increasingly concerned about COVID-19 being brought into our county by travelers that may be infected who also own homes or vacation her but do not reside here year round,” said Dr. Aaron Stutz in a press release Tuesday afternoon. “In light of this consideration, anyone choosing to reside in their second home or utilize an Airbnb or VRBO or any other means for vacationing within Siskiyou County shall self-quarantine for a period of no less than 14 days upon arrival.”

During the quarantine period, visitors are able to leave the home for essential services such as food, purchasing gas, going to healthcare provider or the pharmacy, the order states.

Non residents of Siskiyou County are asked to stay out of the county.

“This is an effort to prevent unintentional spread of COVID-19 to residents who would otherwise be at a reduced risk for exposure,” Stutz said. “As with any pandemic, our primary concern is keeping our residents safe.”

He pointed to the county’s limited resources and medical services and cautioned that the medical system could be overwhelmed if precautions aren’t heeded.

For more information call the Siskiyou County Public Health Department at (530) 841-2134.