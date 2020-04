Vandalism report at Taft College

8:57 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:49 Threatened Offense

Occurred on Terrace Dr. Disposition: Unfounded.

10:37 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sno White, Center St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written)

11:41 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

12:14 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. Disposition: Report Taken.

12:38 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Naylor Av, South Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:23 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Warren St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:33 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Cougar Corner Bookstore, Finley Dr. Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:03 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Completed.

4:36 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Wood St/Asher Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:06 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at OT Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:07 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:19 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:21 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Jefferson St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

5:07 911 Hang-up

Occurred at Wildcat Wy/Kern St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

6:08 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Center St.