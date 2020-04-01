“Less than 5% of employees have taken COVID-19 related absences,” said new County Administrator Angela Davis, who recently took the reins from Terry Barber. “They need to be applauded for that.”

To aid county workers deal ing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors during a special meeting last Tuesday passed a motion to allow for county employees to take up to 160 hours of leave that would not come from their leave balance.

County employees overwhelmingly expressed the desire to keep working as long as possible through this crisis. They are encouraged to work from home if possible and to avoid face-to-face contact with the public.

The 160 hours of leave can be used to take time off for COVID-19 related situations, like taking care of a family member or self-isolation.

Under state law, all of the county’s employees can be classified as essential workers, explained Davis.

In addition to being classified as essential workers, county employees can be reassigned to help with this crisis as needed.

“The number one concern is to keep us involved in the process,” said Labor Representative Matt Rokes, speaking on behalf of county employees. “A lot of (us) are sitting at home with no leave. Whatever your policies are, please don’t ask the employees to fund this pandemic through their earned leave balances.”

The new designation for COVID-19 leave went into effect on March 22 and will run through April 18.

‘We will come through this stronger on the other end’

Also during the March 24 meeting, supervisors discussed a variety of topics relating to county operations and the needs of employees during the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency. As the shelter-in-place order enters another week, calls from the public and county employees for more information and action continue to grow. The board responded with a report on the coordinated response from the county health department and amended the county employee leave policy.

“We understand that fear, anxiety and concern over the unknown is running high during this unprecedented time,” said supervisor and board chairman Michael Kobseff, reading from a prepared statement. “We want to assure you that we will come through this stronger on the other end. As a rural county we have faced many challenges through the years ... This is another example to show how strong and resilient we are.”

Speaking on behalf of county employees, Rokes said county workers were willing to do what was necessary to keep the county in operation, but they wanted to have their voices heard.

“The main issue is that we haven’t been involved with the process so far,” said Rokes, who was understanding about the chaotic nature of this crisis but who wanted to make sure county workers stayed informed and safe.

“For instance, bus drivers have contacted me; even though they are still driving the buses and there aren’t that many people on the buses, the people that are on the buses are usually sick people going to the doctor,” Rokes said. “The air circulation system in those buses is picked up from the rear and blown throughout the bus and into the bus driver’s face.”

Public Health and daily updates

Members of the public phoned into the meeting to echo Rokes’ concern about information sharing and to plead with the board to give daily public updates on the status of the coronavirus in Siskiyou County. Director of Health Shelly Davis reported to the board addressing the efforts the county is making to track the virus and inform the public.

“Once somebody is a confirmed case, it is a huge investigation for public health to take on,” Davis said, explaining the process of tracking those who test positive. She said that county health workers interviewed each person who has a confirmed infection about their contacts, workplace, travel out of area and travel in area in the last weeks. “If you have not been contacted by public health, you are probably good to go.”

Davis reported that daily updates are posted to the county website, www.co.siskiyou.ca.us, and county workers are being pulled from other departments to help with the information effort.

“The expectation throughout the state is that this is the week it is going to ramp up,” said Davis.

Weekly meetings between emergency services, the county, local cities and local hospitals continue to ensure that local authorities are coordinated in their response and up to date on the current situation on the ground.

The county’s Director of Emergency Services Jasen Vela updated the county on the imminent launch of a 211-information call line for county residents. The service will help coordinate the message across county departments, explained Vela. The information line will streamline help for citizens and should start working sometime this week.

“I don’t want to go live until we can fully guarantee that every time we call it works,” said Vela of the 211 number. Until then, there is a call bank being set up at the health department and information is going out over radio, newspaper, internet and through public announcements.

As for informing the public, Davis said the health department had decided not to reveal the location of positive test results for fear of violating laws governing individuals’ protected health information. The department has decided to release gender and age information though to keep the public informed.

“We recognize the sensitivity of patient private health information,” said Davis. “We’ve got some pushback on whether we should be saying it is in south county or north county.”

Davis said that she decided to include the age and sex of the patients to let people know it isn’t just the elderly who are at risk. Two of the three positive cases in Siskiyou County were 50 year-old adults. “Let’s not forget those of us in the middle. We can get this as well.”

Upon advice from the board of supervisors, the health department will split the county into four quadrants to give the public more information without infringing upon patient rights.

“Word gets out,” said District 2 Supervisor Ed Valenzuela about the speculation around infections. “People start guessing, and it causes more panic ... It is prudent we give constituents a heads up where it’s rolling out. From my perspective a lot of people are still in denial that this is going to happen in their neck of the woods.”

The board of supervisors will continue to deal with the fallout from the pandemic in its next scheduled meeting on April 7. Meanwhile the continued shuttering of local businesses, the closing of local schools, and the shelter-in-place order will continue to upend lives.

“I am worried about community morale with the businesses that had to shut down,” said Davis. “Nail and hair salon girls are going to have it hard. These are people without access to unemployment or sick days. People who own their own business are left without any safety net at all.”