The announcement comes on the heels of statements from both the California State Superintendent of Public Instruction and Governor Gavin Newsom, who both said the move is necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing.

Siskiyou County public and charter schools will not reopen for students this school year, Superintendent of Schools Kermith Walters announced Wednesday. Individual districts will be making decisions about events like graduations based on future conditions and recommendations from state and county officials.

“Distance learning and other education efforts will be accelerated,” said Walters, who added that he’s “in constant communication” with the California Department of Education, California Department of Public Health and Siskiyou County Public Health to help guide decisions made for the students of Siskiyou County.

He said the action of continuing social distancing through the closure of schools will “contribute to the slowing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring the safety of our community.”

Walters said he and other administrators are aware that some students in Siskiyou County do not have consistent and reliable access to devices and the internet.

“Given this reality, we will be using a variety of approaches to deliver educational opportunities to all students we serve,” he said.

“I have deep respect for the administrators and their work with their students, families and communities,” said Walters. He said he will continue to meet on a weekly basis to discuss “planing, logistics and delivery of educational opportunities for all students in Siskiyou County.”

Walters said he realizes the extension of school facility closures poses challenges and hardship to many families in Siskiyou County and said he’s grateful to community members throughout Siskiyou County for their “tremendous prevention efforts during this difficult time.”