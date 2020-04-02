SAN BERNARDINO — Coronavirus-related deaths in the county increased by two Thursday, bringing that total to eight, while confirmed cases rose to more than 300, according to updated data on the COVID-19 dashboard.

Thursday’s 50-case increase to a total of 304 in San Bernardino County follows a spike of 71 cases Wednesday. County spokesperson David Wert told the Daily Press the two additional deaths were an 89-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man.

The dashboard shows six new cases in the High Desert and Big Bear Lake. Cases in Victorville and Adelanto both increased by two, to 9 and 3, respectively. Apple Valley added one case. No new cases were shown for Barstow, Hesperia, Oak Hills, Phelan, Wrightwood or Yucca Valley.

The following list shows the updated numbers for the High Desert and surrounding mountain communities, which totals 40, according to dashboard data as of 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Adelanto: 3

Apple Valley: 3

Barstow: 6

Big Bear City: 1

Big Bear Lake: 3

Blue Jay: 2

Crestline: 1

Hesperia: 4

Oak Hills: 1

Phelan: 1

Rimforest: 1

Running Springs: 2

Victorville: 9

Wrightwood: 1

Yucca Valley: 2

According to the dashboard, 17 of the county’s total cases showed "undetermined" city data as of Thursday evening.

Thursday’s data revealed eight new cases in Yucaipa, where the county reported its first "concentrated outbreak" on March 28 inside the Cedar Mountain Post Acute Rehabilitation facility. The number of confirmed cases in that city now stands at 68.

On Tuesday, the county’s public health director, Trudy Raymundo, said 51 residents and six staff members of Cedar Mountain had contracted the virus. At least two people associated with the facility have died, including an 89-year-old female patient, according to previous Daily Press reports.

As of Thursday evening, 3,391 tests have been conducted in the county, with 9% of those tests returning positive results for the coronavirus, according to dashboard data.

Of the county’s 304 patients, 126 are between the ages of 18 and 49, the data shows. Patients between the ages of 50 and 64 total 90, while patients 65 and older total 83. The county has four patients who are under the age of 18 and one patient whose age is unknown.

In nearby Riverside County, there were 493 cases and 14 deaths as of Thursday evening. Riverside county also reported 50 recoveries on its dashboard.

Wert told the Daily Press on Thursday that San Bernardino County is working toward releasing data on its own recoveries.

The updated numbers follow county health officials’ recommendation Thursday that residents use face coverings when they leave home "to conduct essential business" like grocery shopping, as well as traveling to medical appointments or pharmacies.

The county’s recommendation was made after officials reviewed guidance released Wednesday by the California Department of Public Health, according to a statement.

Face coverings may include coverings that secure to the ears or back of the head and encompass the mouth and nose. Homemade cloth ear loop covers; bandannas and handkerchiefs; and neck gaiters may be used to reduce the spread of Covid-19, particularly among asymptomatic people, the statement read.

Still, acting County Public Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson said staying home, practicing social distancing and frequent handwashing are far more effective ways to combat the spread of COVID-19, and face coverings are not a substitute for continuing those practices.

"Surgical masks and N95 masks should not be used because they must be preserved for healthcare workers and emergency responders," Gustafson said. "If you do use a face covering, make sure to practice frequent hand washing before and after touching and adjusting the covering."

The county advised residents to wash cloth coverings at least daily after each use, and said to place the coverings in bags until washing them in detergent with hot water and dried on a hot cycle.

Residents should discard cloth face coverings that no longer cover the nose and mouth; have stretched out or damaged ties and straps; cannot stay on the face; and have holes or tears in the fabric, according to the county.

County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said, "We all need to do our part to flatten the curve." He added that residents should use face coverings "as one more tool to stop the spread of this disease."

Worldwide cases of COVID-19 now total more than 1 million, with 53,069 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

In the U.S., there were 245,213 cases, 5,983 deaths and 9,090 recoveries. More than 40% of those deaths, or 2,408, have occurred in New York.

California reported 11,092 cases and 242 deaths as of Thursday evening. Johns Hopkins had no available data for recoveries in the state.

Daily Press Night Editor Gabriel Kelvin contributed to this report.

City Editor Matthew Cabe can be reached at MCabe@VVDailyPress.com or 760-490-0052. Follow him on Twitter @DP_MatthewCabe.