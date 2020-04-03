This is in response to Matt Cox’s recent “Opinion” piece in the SDN. Calling dam removal a “bright spot” in the face of this stressful time for California and America caused by the coronavirus is both crazy and disgusting and shows his complete disregard for the citizens of Siskiyou County, who voted over 79% to retain the dams, not to mention the additional stress that would be placed upon the people who live around river and the two lakes that would be destroyed by dam removal.

Additionally, this seems like the last thing we should be allocating $450 million of taxpayer and ratepayer funds to during this time of crisis – removing beneficial infrastructure, which provides clean, inexpensive power to 70,000 homes and businesses.

Rather than being a “stimulus” to Siskiyou County, it would create a big influx of people and equipment from outside the area, which would detrimentally impact the roads and services of this county. He is clearly seeking to use this crisis to further KRRC’s agenda and is not looking out for the best interests and health of the people in this county.

Susan Miller

Hornbrook