Our Nation is in the midst of a deadly virus pandemic. As of March 29, 124,000+ Americans have been infected with COVID-19, millions have been ordered to shelter in their homes and sadly 2,200 have died. Dr. Fauci tells us that 100,000 to 200,000 Americans could die before this crisis is over.

While state and local governments are trying to keep up with the exploding medical caseloads, the Republican senators put together an economic rescue package to give financial aid to individuals and businesses while initially excluding input from Democrat senators. During this time, the Republicans added a provision on page 203 of the 880-page bill that expands investor use of real estate investment losses to minimize their taxes on other investment profits (nytimes.com; March 26, 2020). That’s right. We are fighting a pandemic, the economy is sinking, millions of workers are out of work and the Republicans take this opportunity to sneak in a tax cut provisions for the wealthiest 1% of taxpayers.

Under the existing tax code, when real estate investors generate losses from gradually writing down the value of their properties, they can use some of these losses to offset other taxes. This tax code change lifts the $500,000 limit for this year and the past two years. The result is that people can enjoy bigger tax breaks stemming from only-on-paper losses, even if they enjoy big cash profits in other investments.

Donald Trump, Jared Kushner and other wealthy real estate developers, who use this gimmick, will score bigger tax savings with this tax code change. It’s all about increasing profits for the wealthiest Americans, even during a national disaster. These Republican politicians have shown us their true inner selves, greed.

Tom Laurent

Yreka