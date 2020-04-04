Every 24 hours it seems the news cycle changes.

Every 24 hours it seems the Pandemic crisis changes.

But the one thing that doesn’t change is the effort of the Daily Independent which has instituted remote reporting and other efforts. We practice safe social distancing. Zoom is good; conference calls are good and other social media platforms are good, too.

You can now access any Coronavirus story developed locally by Lauren, Jessica or Jack on our website at no charge. However, others developed nationally may require registration but still may be free to access, too.

E-edition subscribers not only get the paper but all of the special sections, too. For instance yesterday the digital edition included a bonus Time & Money section sponsored by Alta One. Additionally, each e-edition also includes a six-page National Health Section as well as a multi-topic Digital Extra news section that covers multiple topics.

I am extremely proud of the efforts of our staff which has rose to the occasion much like they did during the earthquakes. I’m sure they won’t get the recognition from CNN or other news organizations this time around…..but rest assured their ability to cover local angles and reach out nationally has been second to none.

Personal health has been at the forefront, but now comes the continued worry about “business health.”

Coronavirus has altered the lifestyle of many local businesses. Some have made the decision not to re-open for whatever reason. Others have closed due to financial reasons.

It will probably never be business as usual in Ridgecrest and the high desert again, but we can all help set the tone for whatever the future holds. Shop local should be top of the mind awareness.

Also financially Kern County will be hard-pressed to serve the needs of the public. With oil prices below $18 a barrel yesterday, the top revenue producer for the county will be a shell of itself.

Coupled with the expected bankruptcy of oil-related businesses, the forecast gets worse. And then with several ag fields being fallowed….well, you get the picture.

Another county fiscal declaration appears in the offing.

Locally the city will be hard hit with sales tax and TOT tax receipts. Ridgecrest Area Convention and Visitors and Bureau will all but lose funding as hotel occupancy is at an all-time low which will affect the financial capability for the previously announced Visitors Center.

Tough times are here now, but the future for our area is solid. China Lake’s earthquake rebuild will yield many dollars to the local economy. For that, we are blessed.

Prediction: 4th quarter will be really good for Ridgecrest and a great Christmas shopping trend for local businesses will occur.

— John Watkins is the Daily Independent publisher. Email him at jwatkins@ridgecrestca.com.