Emergency fund is seeking donations to assist them

The Taft College Emergency Fund is seeking help from the public to assist Taft College students stranded in Taft by the coronavirus pandemic.

One has a compromised immune system and cannot return home.

Josh Vasquez is from New York City, the city hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and , with an immune system weakened by a bout of valley fever, was forced to to remain in Taft.

But the Taft College dorms were closed in March when all school campuses in the state were closed.

He has been staying in a rented house in Taft with two other students.

Vazquez is majoring in business administration for transfer, graduates in spring 2021, and is the Taft College Associated Student Organization Interclub Commission.

"Remaining in Taft was best for his health," the TC Foundation said. "Josh, along with two other Taft College dorm students rented a house in Taft. These students are struggling with unexpected expenses to live and complete their education this semester. The Student Emergency Funds can help students like Josh and his roommates."

You can donate at the TC fund website:

https://www.givegab.com/campaigns/taft-college-student-emergency-fund-covid-19