The city of Ridgecrest is not closing its public parks at this time, but will instead rely on monitoring and education in the hopes of increasing public compliance with social distancing guidelines.

That was the word from City Manager Ron Strand at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting April 1. Strand brought up the Daily Independent photo from that day’s edition which showed many people playing basketball at Leroy Jackson Park Monday. After pointing out that Leroy Jackson Park is a county park, Strand noted that the people in the photo were indeed standing too close to one another by current guidelines. He said the city plans to have the Ridgecrest Police Department and the Parks and Recreation Department make a plan about responding to reports of such behavior, but is hopeful education will do the trick in stopping it.

“We don’t feel right now that there is a need or necessity to close our parks just yet, but we do feel that we should be monitoring them and making sure that if we have kids playing soccer or kids playing basketball that we address it,” he said.

Strand added, “In all frankness it may be a bigger public safety issue taking time away from our officers that are enforcing it then we would be just monitoring those who aren’t following the CDC guidelines, so we’re going to look at that awhile.

“If we don’t see voluntary compliance on it we can always bring it back and do something different like close the parks.”

He also noted that the recent county declaration of a health emergency gives police more power in issuing public health citations for those who aren’t following the rules.

Strand said the city is reluctant to close the parks entirely because families do make appropriate use of them while observing social distancing.

Mayor Peggy Breeden at a county press conference earlier the same day made a similar statement.

Kern County First District Supervisor Mick Gleason at the same press conference said, “The county’s position on that is the bathrooms are closed and locked. It’s almost impractical to close the parks” although the county is in the process of developing a position on the issue.

COVID-19 update

Strand at the council meeting also gave an update on the city’s overall response to COVID-19.

He said that as of that date the city was prepared well with all essential services intact, including the Ridgecrest Police Department, wastewater and streets. Some city employees are working from home and others are working at their workstations.

Strand said the city is observing Center for Disease Control guidelines to make sure the workplaces are safe.

Strand said department head meetings are being held at the Kerr McGee Center to allow everyone room to spread out and observe social distancing.

“Bard [Lower, director of public works] has been bringing his Lysol and spraying it everywhere so we are all very clean and disinfected,” he added.

RPD continues to respond only to emergency calls for service. Non-emergency calls are being handled over the phone.

Strand said the most important thing is to reduce the exposure of RPD officers to COVID-19. He has previously stated that if a single officer tests positive for COVID-19, the entire shift has to quarantine, which would obviously be a big disruption for the department.

Strand said all RPD officers have been provided with personal protective equipment and “right now I think our supplies are adequate for the time. I know that Chief McLaughlin has been working with the hospital and the county to make sure our supplies are up and we’re also looking for other outside vendors to make sure that we have the equipment that we need.”

City Hall is still closed to the public, however, the city’s building department is still open and issuing building permits for new construction and tentative improvements.

In conjunction with the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce, the city’s economic development analyst has been reaching out to local small business to keep them informed of SBA loans and benefits with the goal of keeping as many of them intact as possible while still following protection guidelines.

Strand: ‘With our public meetings it’s a work in progress.’

Meanwhile, the city is finding its way with holding virtual meetings that still manage to include the public. The council meeting April 1 was itself an example of this. Three of the five council members were in attendance physically, with Mayor Peggy Breeden coming in a few minutes late.

Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens and Council Member Kyle Blades participated via WebEx.

Blades at one point commented that he was participating from home in part because of an email from a citizen requesting council to conduct business from home if they could.

Strand noted that the meeting was following good social distancing practices and that if Stephens and Blade had shown up, he and City Clerk Ricca Charlon would have sat at the table in front to preserve safe distancing on the dais.

Strand argued in favor of keeping government operational as long as possible, despite the crisis.

“I do believe there is an argument to be made to have us stay home, however I do think the public wants to see some sort of continuity of government. I do think that’s important during this time. If we could do it safely, that we still do the best we can to do the people’s business as much as we possibly can.

“I think that if things get significantly worse, I would say yes, we need to find a new way of doing business,” he said.

“Lindsey [Stephens] and I stayed away. We’re not doing it because we are being alarmist. We’re just trying to set a good example,” Blades said.

There were apparent difficulties with public call-in commentators not getting through until a later agenda item, although council promised to be flexible in such matters.

Both callers complained about difficulties with the new virtual meeting protocol, and one suggested that city committee meetings be held in council chambers and livestreamed to the public. Strand said this was a good idea, depending on the agenda of the meeting.

Strand at one point commented, “With our public meetings it’s a work in progress.”

Council seemed in agreement that the community as a whole is doing well in following CDC guidelines.

“We are always getting concerns from citizens that we are not doing enough, but there is a balance that has to be struck in this,” Strand said.

For more on the city and county’s response to COVID-19, see upcoming editions of the Daily Independent.