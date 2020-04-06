The Trump Administration was warned by the Obama Administration that a future pandemic was inevitable. In January 2020 intelligence sources watched the proliferation of the Coronavirus in China and warned the Trump Administration about what we could expect. The president went on television and told the American people that the reported 15-cases of the Coronavirus would dwindle to 0, in no time.

As the coronavirus cases soared he continued to downplay the concern after the CDC and World Health Organization continued to ring the warning bell. He finally brought in a handful of experts and we listened to their warnings and recommendations while he stood on the podium and contradicted their findings and solutions. He handed over the effort to an inexperienced Vice President with a history of medical failure assuming a role of back-up in lieu of spearheading a team to fight this terrible virus. After being called on to impose the Defense Production Act to force companies to manufacture needed medical supplies including ventilators, masks and other necessary medical supplies needed to fight the Coronavirus effort.

The president was told by corporate CEOs that it involved “red tape” and federal control and convinced him not to invoke the act. The requests for such equipment has increased substantially as the infection explodes in many cities still the president refuses to invoke the act and recently stated that the number of cases in New York was possibly exaggerated and he saw no need for the number of ventilator units, requested. Basically the president's role as a leader has become secondary leaving the states to fend for themselves.

As the bodies pile up the president appears to be obsessed with the economy even suggesting on April 12, Easter Sunday, there be an easing of restrictions allowing Americans to return to their daily lives. Such suggestions should be based on statistics in conjunction with decisions made by medical professionals familiar with pandemics not a president concerned about re-election.

We are finding that the best way to fight this pandemic is to ignore the president's recommendations and to shelter in place until the medical professionals tell us the “coast is clear.”

John Swanson

Hornbrook