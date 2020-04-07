Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood told Kern County residents in a video message Tuesday that 10 employees and two inmates have tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus.

“None of the employees have had to be hospitalized,” Youngblood said. “That’s good news because the severity of their symptoms aren’t that bad.”

Some employees have since returned to work after they were deemed no longer infected by COVID-19.

The inmates who have tested positive have been placed into isolation, Youngblood said.

“They have medical treatment within the facility if they need it,” Youngblood said.

Youngblood also stressed several tests are pending “so that number could change and probably will change.”

Youngblood advocated for wearing cloth face masks while out and about, and the proper hygiene related procedures such as social distancing and washing hands with water and soap after going out and about for exercise or shopping.

“We are gonna be through April before we know it and I think we’re gonna see a real huge change as we get towards the end of the month and I think for the better I hope,” Youngblood said. “I know this isolation is very difficult … isolation is very difficult on some people.”