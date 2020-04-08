Year after year, military children have been celebrated during the month of April. And virus or not, the month of April is here and so is Purple Up!

Normally, the community would support its over 1.65 million United States military children by wearing purple on a specific day during the month of April.

This year, the coordinators are asking that those who participate take selfies and post them online to show their support with the hashtag “PurpleUpCL” or email them directly to chlkslo@navy.mil.

Purple Up! is happening next week on April 15. The idea behind the color purple is that it represents all of the branches of the military, including Coast Guard blue, Army green, Navy blue, Marine red, and Air Force blue.

As previously mentioned, Purple Up! will be taking place at home due to the restrictions set in place due to COVID-19.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that schools will unlikely reopen during the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, with Sierra Sands Unified School District Superintendent echoing those thoughts as well.

Because of this, China Lake has been utilizing webinars, sponsored by different branches of the military, to continue connecting with military children during these tough times. For example, this week there is a webinar, sponsored by the Air Force School Liaison Program, to help children finding their right “fit” including school choice.

Today at noon there is a Sesame Street webinar, sponsored by Navy CYP, discussing available resources that families can use to remain happy and healthy.

For more information about Purple Up! visit militarychild.org, and for more information regarding the webinars visit the School Liaison Officer Info (NAWS China Lake) Facebook page.