The advisory notes evolving health practices based on experiences in other countries and healthcare systems, such as China, who have seen the benefits of masks as an additional safeguard against prevention.

SISKIYOU COUNTY – Siskiyou County health officials are asking those who go into the community for essential business to wear a face covering such as a mask, scarf or bandana to help stop the transmission of COVID-19.

In a Wednesday morning public health advisory from Dr. Aaron Stutz, officials asked people to save N95 masks for healthcare workers.

The advisory notes evolving health practices based on experiences in other countries and healthcare systems, such as China, who have seen the benefits of masks as an additional safeguard against prevention.

Siskiyou County has four confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, though three have recovered after isolating themselves for 14 days. The three individuals have now been symptom free for seven days and fever free for three days.

Officials continue to recommend social distancing and frequent handwashing and ask that residents abide by the Governor’s stay at home order.

The public health department noted that face coverings haven’t been shown to protect the wearer, but may reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others.

“Since not everyone with COVID-19 knows that they are sick, wearing a face covering helps make sure that you are not unknowingly affecting others,” Stutz said in the advisory. “If worn by everyone when outside the home, this may help slow the overall spread of the virus and keep our community safe.”

“Surgical masks, unexpired N95 masks and other essential protective equipment are not recommended for everyday use at this time.”

Face coverings can be fashioned from any fabric and should cover the mouth and nose. Bandanas, scarves, neck gaiters or homemade coverings should be secured to the head with ties or straps or simply wrapped around the lower face.

Cloth face coverings or homemade masks should be worn by only one person and be fitted carefully to prevent the need for frequent adjustment. The masks should be washed frequently, ideally after each use, or at least daily. If you must re-wear your cloth face covering before washing during the day, wash your hands immediately after putting it back on and avoid touching your face, Stutz said.

Patterns for homemade face coverings can be found on the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html