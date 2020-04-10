Rylan Kodah

Kayla Wilson of Fort Jones, chose the name Rylan Kodah Wilson for her son, who was born on March 28, 2020 at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka.

Rylan was born at 9:56 p.m., and weighed 7 pounds, 4.7 ounces. He measured at 21 inches in length.

Harlan Dukes

Tashayna Dempewolf and Anthony R. Bennett of Fort Jones, announce the birth of their son, Harlan Dukes Bennett.

Harlan was born at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka on March 27, 2020. He weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces, and was brought into this world at 12:48 p.m.

Sage Anthony

Kaitlyn Force and Ryan Taylor of McArthur, are pleased to announce the birth of their newest addition, Sage Anthony Taylor.

Sage was born at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta on March 30, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds at the time of birth. Sage is welcomed by his parents, and his older sister, Sophia.

Amitayus Hasti

Azim and Sarah Hasti of Mount Shasta are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Amitayus Hasti. Amitayus was born on April 1, 2020 at 8:26 p.m., at home with Shasta Midwives in attendance. He weighed in at 8 pounds, and measured at 19 inches in length. Amitayus will join his big brother Amitapa.

Joshua Gibson

Liana and Aron Gibson announce the birth of their son Joshua Gibson.

Joshua was born on March 24, 2020 at 12:26 p.m. at home with Shasta Midwives attending. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured at 19 inches in length. Joshua will be joining his parents, as well as big brother Caleb.

Tawnya Grace

Amber and Juan Gonzalez of Weed, announce the birth of their daughter, Tawnya Grace Gonzalez. Tawnya was born at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta on April 2, 2020. She weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces at the time of birth.

Tawnya is welcomed by her older sisters, Kiana and Maryjane, as well as big brothers Aaron and Luis. She is also welcomed by grandparents Tawnya Crespin and Steve Hunt of Winemucca, Nevada, and Mario Briceno, of Mesquite, Nevada; aunt Franky Crespin of Mesquite, Nevada; and Juan Gonzalez, of Montebello.

James Curtis

Brittany and Kery Rourke of Mount Shasta, announce the birth of their newest addition, James Curtis Rourke.

James was born on February 3, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta. He weighed 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces at the time of birth. James will join his older sister, Isabella, as well as grandparents Curtis Ludwick and Michelle Shepard of Somerset, the late James Rourke, and grandmother and Darlene Rourke of Mount Shasta.

Thomas Robert

Lisa and Douglas Keck of Montague, announce the birth of their newest addition, Thomas Robert Keck. Thomas was born on March 31, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta.

Thomas weighed in at 5 pounds, 4.6 ounces at the time of birth. He will be welcomed by his older sister, Cassie, as well as grandparents Cathy and Tom Mosqueda of Yreka, and grandparents Miequine and Scott Krautheim of Yreka. Thomas is also welcomed by his uncles Andrew Mosqueda of Yreka, Ryan Keck of Yreka, and the late Robert Keck.