Siskiyou County Supervisor Brandon Criss, who represents the McCloud area in District 1, said the biggest risk to Siskiyou County is people traveling here from bigger cities with higher infection rates.

In an interesting twist coming from a county that relies on tourism as its most important source of income, Siskiyou County officials have asked those who don’t live locally full time to stay away to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Those who are traveling to Siskiyou County to live in second homes or to vacation during the COVID-19 health emergency have been ordered by the Siskiyou County Health Officer to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.

The aim of the order is to prevent explosions of COVID-19 that other rural counties in Colorado, Utah and Idaho have experienced. Small tourist areas where hordes of visitors flock each year to ski or hike are experiencing some of the highest rates of coronavirus cases per capita in the nation, threatening to overwhelm local hospitals and challenging perceptions of the virus’ reach.

Redding’s Kevin Roberts, a worker’s compensation lawyer, chose to ride out the pandemic at his second home in McCloud. How long he’ll stay in Siskiyou County depends on how long the pandemic lasts, he said.

“We felt this was a safer and a more friendly environment overall,” said Roberts, who has been working remotely. A bonus, he said, is the community doesn’t do a lot of traveling outside the area. “I figured there is less chance to come across the virus here than Redding.”

Siskiyou County residents have mixed feelings about visitors and worry that out of towners could bring COVID-19 to their community.

One McCloud resident, who asked not to be identified, was incensed last month when visitors utilizing their vacation rental asked them over for a drink.

“If you’re supposed to be sheltering in place why are you coming to our small mountain town that has very few COVID-19 cases to date?” the resident said. “They are putting everyone they come in contact with in jeopardy ... We would like to lock up our little town so we can all stay safe.”

“I don’t see how allowing non-permanent residents to come up to their second homes and go out into the community will be beneficial,” said Criss. “A quarantine is a quarantine. They should come with enough food for 14 days,” said Siskiyou County resident Carolyn Glenn, who works as a laboratory director for a major pharmaceutical company.

Public health officer Dr. Aaron Stutz said during the order, visitors are able to leave the home for essential services such as food, purchasing gas, going to healthcare provider or the pharmacy.

“This is an effort to prevent unintentional spread of COVID-19 to residents who would otherwise be at a reduced risk for exposure,” Stutz said. “As with any pandemic, our primary concern is keeping our residents safe.”

He pointed to the county’s limited resources and medical services and cautioned that the medical system could be overwhelmed if precautions aren’t heeded.

For more information call the Siskiyou County Public Health Department at (530) 841-2134.