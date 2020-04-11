It started like a fairy-tale.

Carole Rector met Gale Poppen in San Diego on a blind date. And because the first date went so well, the two went on another date. Followed by another and another and another – totaling 90 dates in 90 days before finally tying the knot on March 14, 1956.

Now, Carole and Gale are once again spending a lot of time together, but this time for a different reason.

The Poppens celebrated their 64th anniversary on March 14. They then went into preventative COVID-19 lockdown the same day.

The milestone anniversary was celebrated with a small party in the Poppen’s backyard, with both their daughters in attendance and everyone seated six feet apart. Because both Carole and Gale have suffered from pre-existing conditions, they erred on the side of caution and decided to stay at home prior to Governor Newsom’s directive for Californians to do just that.

For the couple, it was the latest chapter in a long and happy marriage that has encompassed both better and worse.

The new couple moved to China Lake in 1960 the day that Gale graduated from college. It was there that they had daughters Pam, in 1961, and Susan, in 1963. Gale worked on the base in administration and Carole would eventually find herself on base as well, in a different department.

Gale retired as a budget officer on the base and Carole retired as an administrative officer in the physics department.

Raising kids in the sheltered small-town world of China Lake was idyllic in the 1960s and 70s. In 1977, they moved to Ridgecrest where they have lived ever since.

But, things were not always perfect. Gale lists the flood of 1984 as an experience third only to the coronavirus pandemic and the Ridgecrest earthquakes in terms of disruption. Carole agrees.

And she should know. Carole was one of the “Michelson Lab Muckers” who volunteered to clean the mud out of the basement of Michelson Lab after the historic flood.

Since retiring, the couple has welcomed two grandchildren and one great-grandson, Blake, 2 1/2. Carole and Gale noted that one of their biggest concerns is that COVID-19 is costing them precious time with their great-grandson Blake.

Gale and Carol have weathered other storms together along the way.

“We have been through some hard times, medical issues. We both had really big ones,” Carol said.

The two describe themselves as opposites, but in this case opposites attract. Gale likes to stay at home, describing Carol as “the energizer bunny” always busy with many activities including the Delta Iota Master chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, WACOM, and volunteering for the Pink Ladies, of which she was former president.

The two are so different in their personalities that they even shop differently.

Gale is a couponer with “the patience of Job in the supermarket,” while Carole says, “I am in and out.”

“She doesn’t like to shop with me,” Gale agrees with a laugh.

Being under “house arrest” they are now together all of the time, but so far it has gone smoothly.

“We have not found that we are having difficulty being together by ourselves all that time, which surprised me a lot,” Gale said.

The two do crossword puzzles together every day, she uses her iPad, reads or plays games and he watches the news. They used to play bridge at least twice a week until COVID-19 interrupted their schedules.

Their daughters come to visit regularly, with everyone sitting six feet apart. Daughter Susie brings them groceries and flowers. She told the DI her parents were vigilant enough to spray their latest bouquet with disinfectant.

Both have birthdays this month. A family get-together involving Zoom is tentatively planned according to Susie. Carole’s birthday is April 11; Gale’s is April 13. Susie encourages friends to check-in with them by phone or email with birthday wishes.

Like many people, Carole said her intentions during this time have been more ambitious than her actions.

“She has threatened to clean,” Gale said with a laugh.

“I keep saying I need to do a deep clean,” Carole agreed.

When asked the secret to their happily ever after marriage, the two trip over each other’s words but say much the same thing.

“Each person supports the other person when they really need it,” Carole said.

“Always learn two words: ‘yes, dear’” Gale added.

“Having a husband with a very good sense of humor and having a wife that is willing to laugh at him helps,” Carole said.