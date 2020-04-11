What is going on with Kern County’s lack of information on COVID-19? Something doesn’t add up.

While the rest of the state is staying at home, flattening the curve and sharing information about COVID-19 test results, the Kern County Department of Public Health and Director Matt Constantine continues to attempt to withhold information from the public.

Constantine has refused to answer questions about the number of confirmed cases in the Ridgecrest area, citing HIPAA regulations – which somehow have allowed many other cities in California to release this information. This is part of Constantine’s general refusal to release data by city.

Each county releases information a bit differently, according to a review by the Bakersfield Californian, but Kern County’s data is on the light side. Other counties have no problem releasing data by the city and by gender, calling Constantine’s excuses into question.

Also troubling is the report that the Kern County Department of Public Health – presumably under order by Constantine – has instructed school superintendents to give no information about positive cases of coronavirus among staff members.

Kern County COVID-19 data is provided only by reference to five geographic regions, some of which encompass several locations. This is questionable in that the apparently random geographic divisions make it harder for people in individual communities to know what is really going on. The map divides the county into five districts: the Valley, Bakersfield East, Bakersfield West, Mountain and Desert. Ridgecrest is part of the Desert Region, which includes 11 zip codes and covers a large distance.

What is missing in this, of course, is specific information about COVID-19 in the greater Ridgecrest area. The desert region covers a lot of ground, literally. Even if the data about specific cases is available from other sources, the county’s refusal to supply it is troubling.

Constantine justifies this censorship based on HIPAA, the law that protects medical privacy. That is patently ridiculous. Plenty of cities in California have released COVID-19 statistics. Even Bakersfield statistics are available from the county map: just add the east and west portions together and viola.

Obviously, there is no HIPAA rule against that.

There is no justifiable reason to block Ridgecrest from knowing exactly how many cases have been confirmed locally. There is no reason to withhold this information and plenty of reason to share it. Constantine’s public refusals to answer this question amount to dangerous censorship.

Equally noteworthy is Constantine’s insistence that for some reason people in Kern County deserve less specific information than is available elsewhere because we should all just practice social distancing anyway.

This is offensive and absurd. Does he really think that providing accurate information about infection rates in our community is going to make us LESS vigilant about social distancing?

Constantine may have some other reason for withholding this information, but we have no idea what it is. At a time when many people are choosing to voluntarily waive medical privacy rights for the greater good, Constantine is doubling down on the deception. As it stands, it looks like deliberate censorship in a time of public health crisis and there is nothing positive about that.