The Indian Wells Valley Water District board of directors meets Monday at 6 p.m. at its district board room, 500 W. Ridgecrest Boulevard.

Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the board will hold its meeting online, with no public allowed to attend in person.

“In accordance with the evolving Public Health Declarations, we are limiting public participation to online video conference calls. To join this meeting via video conference visit WEBEX.com, click join in the upper right-hand corner, and input the meeting information as directed,” the district stated.

For further instructions use the provided link (https://help.webex.com/en-us/WBX77420/How-Do-I-Joinas-Guest-Using-Cisco-Webex-Meetings-Online) and:

Read the directions under “To join as a guest.”

Meeting number: 621 068 360, use the password: Board

The board will discuss proposed new positions and changes to existing staff positions, including water supply technician, and maintenance/repair/construction technician. According to the staff report in the agenda, the positions do not reflect new staff additions, just changes to existing positions

“Management had previously discussed reorganizing crews after retirements last year in an effort to better designate and formalize senior staff,” the staff report stated. “The new position titles outline specific licenses and certifications required, which would qualify certain employees to apply for a supervisor position, if one were to open.”

The board will also discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order to delay shutting off water service to those who cannot pay during the COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide stay at home order. The topic is part of general manager Don Zdeba’s manager report to the district.

“The order, which backdates to March 4, 2020 (the date that Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in California), prohibits locking off water during this time,” the staff report states. “The order requires that any consumer locked off after March 4th have their services reinstated.”

The report noted that 10 customers had been locked out of the water system prior to the order due to nonpayment, with one restored after the account had been settled.

“Field Services visited the remaining nine locations and turned their water on,” the staff report states. “A door hanger was left at each property stating the customer is still responsible for any past due fees and strongly encourages them to call the office to make a payment plan.”

The board will also discuss updates on the IWV Groundwater Authority, of which the water district has a spot as a voting member.

According to a finance committee report, the district has spent $798,206 in staff time, legal counsel and notification printing costs to date as in-kind services to the district. The cost does not include the $500,000 advance the district provided to the GA in 2018, which will likely be credited back on future fees the GA will implement to preserve the IWV basin.