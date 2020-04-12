LUCERNE VALLEY — During this time of outbreak, sickness and social distancing, when worry and uncertainty have enveloped so many hearts, Paul and Ruth Smith have an Easter “message of hope” for the High Desert and beyond.

“Now, more than ever, we need to rest in knowing that Jesus Christ is our foundation,” said Paul Smith, 90, who helped his late brother, Chuck Smith, establish the Calvary Chapel fellowship of churches in the late 1960s. “Jesus is the foundation that will never be shaken.”

By phone from their home in Lucerne Valley, the Smiths shared their Easter tidings, as well as a bit of their history in the Victor Valley that dates back to the mid-’50s.

Some of that nearly half-century of history involves the “Jesus Movement” of the ’60s and ’70s, Paul Smith teaching at Victor Valley College and how a relatively new Christian by the name of Skip Heitzig went from teaching a Bible study in downtown Victorville to leading one of the fastest-growing churches in America.

“Paul and I were talking the other day about everything that’s been going on in the world, and he began singing an old Foursquare hymn: ‘Safe am I, safe am I, in the hollow of His hands…’” Ruth Smith said. “That’s when we both started singing this song, which is so appropriate for these times.”

While many store shelves are empty, incomes are suffering and loved ones are separated, the Smiths said they’re “leaning on God’s word for strength, direction and encouragement.”

“There’s a passage in the Old Testament where the prophet Habakkuk prays during a time of trouble that’s similar to ours,” Ruth Smith said. “His prayer to the Lord is powerful and it has become our prayer.”

In Habakkuk 3, the prophet talks about rejoicing in the Lord despite an unblooming fig tree, fruitless vines, empty fields and lack of livestock.

“Yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will joy in the God of my salvation. The Lord God is my strength; He will make my feet like deer’s feet, And He will make me walk on my high hills,” the scripture says.

The prophet said he will rejoice, even amid times of trouble, which Ruth Smith said means a conscious decision, “a choice we have to make.”

““So when the store shelves are empty and pestilence is near, we must rejoice in the Lord and trust in him no matter what we see or hear,” she said.

The Smiths also shared the chapter of the Gospel of Luke wherein Jesus lays out an end times scenario of nations and kingdoms rising against each other, “great earthquakes in various places, and famines and pestilences…”

“In Luke 21:13, the scripture says, ‘But it will turn out for you as an occasion for testimony,’” Ruth Smith said. “All this tribulation with COVID-19 should lead us all to share the testimony of the saving and protective power of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, especially during this Easter season.”

Paul Smith said living in the serenity of Lucerne Valley has given the couple a place to pray, study God’s word and minister to others.

“During our time here, I had a chance to finish my book, ‘New Evangelicalism: The New World Order,’” Paul Smith said about the book that was published in 2014.

In it, Pastor Chuck Smith, who died in October 2013 of lung cancer, explains that his brother’s book, “... traces the tragic impact of the denial of the inerrancy of the Bible, plunging the church of the 21st century down the treacherous, slippery slope of accommodation and compromise.”

Born in Ventura, Paul Smith graduated from Santa Ana High School in 1947, married his wife the following year, was ordained in 1951 and moved to the High Desert in 1956.

“We came here to pastor the Foursquare Church on Union Street in Victorville, near the old junior high,” Paul Smith said. “We’ve spent most of our lives in the High Desert and Orange County.”

In 1958, Paul Smith’s other brother, Bill, at 24, was a relatively new pilot who had just purchased a small plane. He decided to take their father, Charles, on his first flight.

“They left Hesperia and headed to Santa Ana, but Bill misread the navigational settings and they headed toward San Diego instead,” Ruth Smith said. “On the way back from San Diego, the plane ended up crashing into a mountain near Camp Pendleton. It was such a tragedy.”

Paul Smith earned undergraduate degrees from Life Pacific College and Azusa Pacific University. A master's degree from Chapman University followed.

In the ’60s and ’70s, he served on the faculty of VVC, where he taught history and political science for over 15 years. He also served one term on the Victorville City Council, from 1968 to 1972.

“After I graduated from Chapman, I taught at Penn Military Academy in Hesperia,” Paul Smith said about the school once located near the Foremost Retirement Community on Sultana Street. “It was a good school that prepared middle and high school students for college.”

A September 1968 ad printed in the Los Angeles Times told parents the High Desert military academy was a better alternative for their sons than the hippie lifestyle, or a life of “love-in’s, marijuana experiments, street demonstrations and city jail tours.”

During the “Jesus Movement” of the late ’60s and early ’70s, when thousands of young counterculturalists began turning to Christianity, Chuck Smith was heading up the newly formed Calvary Chapel Costa Mesa. The church was seeing tremendous growth through Bible study, the birth of “Jesus Music” and the mentoring of new believers who would eventually plant churches.

During that time, Paul Smith helped his brother by establishing the Mojave Christian Association, a nonprofit that oversaw the Calvary Chapel “House Ministries” in the Victorville area.

“We had two houses on Sixth Street in Victorville, the Macedonia House and the Ark,” Paul Smith said. “The houses were for new believers, mostly for hippies and kids off the streets who had accepted Jesus.”

The Smiths said Heitzig, who lived in Apple Valley at that time, taught one of his first Bible studies at the ministry homes in Victorville before he moved to New Mexico.

According to 24/7 Wall Street, Heitzig’s home Bible study in the ’80s eventually grew to become Calvary Albuquerque, a church with an average weekly attendance of nearly 17,000.

Paul Smith called Heitzig a young man with a bit of a “troubled past” whose life turned around when he accepted Jesus. He had a “deep hunger for God’s word.” Smith also shared a few stories about Heitzig’s life in the Victor Valley.

Heitzig, in March 1974, attended a church service at the Apple Valley Community Center on Navajo Road when “someone put a rag in the fuel tank of Skip’s new motorcycle and set it on fire,” Paul Smith said. “That bike melted down to the frame.”

“In 1977, Skip’s brother, Robert, and another man were both killed in front of the old First Assembly of God Church in Victorville,” Paul Smith said. “Skip had a chance to pray for his brother before he died.”

The San Bernardino Sun reported that on the evening of Feb. 2, 1977, Robert Heitzig, 24, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on La Paz Drive at an unknown speed when he “apparently did not see” Eugene Rodriguez, 36, who had left church and was crossing the street.

The motorcycle swerved to the right, hitting Rodriguez and his parked vehicle. Both men suffered massive head injuries and later died at Victor Valley Community Hospital, the Sun reported.

Rodriguez was the director of the Helendale Victory Boys Ranch. He had done time in San Quentin for armed robbery and was a former drug addict who kicked the habit with help from a Christian ministry.

During the late ’70s, Calvary Chapel of the High Desert was established in Hesperia under the Mojave Christian Association due to what Paul Smith described as the hunger to have the spirit move through a local Calvary Chapel.

The Smiths later moved to Orange County to help Chuck Smith launch an international radio ministry, “The Word For Today.” That developed into the Calvary Chapel-operated KWVE FM radio station.

Paul Smith also directed the Calvary Chapel Twin Peaks Bible College and provided leadership for the Calvary Chapel Outreach Fellowship.

Paul and Ruth Smith later returned to Victor Valley, where they helped launch Calvary Chapel Community Church in October 1984 above a paint store on the corner of Seventh and A streets in downtown Victorville.

Some seven months later, church members helped purchase an abandoned school building next to Center Street Park for the construction of a new church. Its first service was held Easter Sunday in April 1990. Paul Smith was pastor of the church until his retirement in 2004.

“When we look back at our own lives, we see how God has touched the hearts and lives of so many people,” Paul Smith said. “I know that along the way, the Lord has directed and guided each and every one of our steps.”

