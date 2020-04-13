Coach Knudsen has been an integral part of the football program since 2013, having served as defensive coordinator, coaching special teams, and coaching the defensive backs.

The College of the Siskiyous Athletic Department announced the other week that Tyler Knudsen will serve as the Interim Head Football Coach.

He will replace longtime coach Charlie Roche, who begins his transition as the new Director of Athletics at COS.

Coach Knudsen has been an integral part of the football program since 2013, having served as defensive coordinator, coaching special teams, and coaching the defensive backs. He also gained valuable experience working closely with Coach Roche on the day-to-day operations of the Eagle Football Program.

Prior to COS, Coach Knudsen was at West Hills College (WHCC) in Coalinga, Calif., where he worked under former COS player/alumni and Football Coach, Cal Tincher (2010-2012). At WHCC, Coach Knudsen worked in multiple capacities including coordinating the defense, coaching special teams, working with multiple position groups, and was a resident advisor.

From 2007-2009, Coach Knudsen had stops at Centennial High School, Western Oregon University, and Benson Polytechnic High School in Oregon.

He currently resides in Weed with his wife, Michelle Knudsen (a Counselor at COS), and their two-year-old son.

Coach Knudsen played high school football for his dad, Chris, at Centennial High School in Gresham, Ore. He attended Chabot College where he played for Steve Da Prato and earned his Associates's degree in Liberal Studies before transferring to Western Oregon University and playing football for Duke Iverson and Arne Ferguson while achieving a Bachelor’s degree in Education.

He also holds a Master’s degree in Exercise Science from California University-Pennsylvania.

An expanded story on coach Knudsen will be in the paper sometime in the next few weeks.