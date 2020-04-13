They send letter to head of BOP saying prison doesn't need to close for repairs

Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Senator Dianne Feinstein team up to demand that the Bureau of Prisons halt the transfer of inmates from Taft Correctional Institution.

The pair sent a letter to the BOP Director Carvajal to express "adamant opposition" to the BOP's decisions to continue removing inmates from the Taft Correctional Institution (TCI) during the novel coronavirus pandemic and to close the facility during repair work. The letter also seeks answers from the BOP as to why the facility cannot remain operational while repairs are made, along with BOP’s longstanding refusal to address any alleged issues with some of the structures at the TCI.

Excerpts of the letter are below:

"As you know, federal, state, and local public health officials have stressed the need to adopt measures to help minimize the spread of COVID-19...

"The BOP’s decision to continue with the mass transfer of inmates, sometimes over 40 inmates to a bus, from the TCI around the country clearly and directly contradicts guidance from federal, state, and local authorities, as well as your own recent directive. These actions are unnecessarily putting inmates and staff at the TCI, the broader community of Taft, and other inmates and staff in the federal prison system at risk of not only contracting COVID-19, but also further spreading this virus...

"We strongly oppose the decision to close the TCI during repairs, especially since the March 2020 report contemplates two other options that would keep the facility operational and maintain jobs for over 300 of my constituents that are ardently supporting and executing the mission of the BOP...