Students are now learning at home and communicating with their teachers through distance learning. It has been a big change for students who are used to being at school each day, interacting with their friends, taking classes and participating in sports.

Last month it was announced that all public and charter schools in Siskiyou County would not open their doors to students for the remainder of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students are now learning at home and communicating with their teachers through distance learning. It has been a big change for students who are used to being at school each day, interacting with their friends, taking classes and participating in sports.

For Yreka High School senior Alisha McFall, the news was difficult to hear.

For the past two years, McFall made the CIF State Track and Field Championships in the 100-meter dash for the YHS track and field team. She had hoped to make it three years in a row this season.

School being called off for the year dashed those dreams.

“It’s been unimaginable swallowing this reality,” McFall said. “Complete heartbreak, although I was preparing for the worst. I was training and holding on to the hope that we could return back to school and have somewhat of a track season. I feel like my senior year has been robbed from me and all seniors around the country.”

After all, she said, senior year “is such a memorable time that we seniors won’t get back. We all looked forward to senior prom, senior trip, senior rally, senior prank, senior breakfast, senior night, and of course graduation with all our friends and family.”

Knowing all these memorable events won’t happen “is a harsh reality as a senior, let alone an athlete,” McFall said.

Etna High School freshman Lilly Finley also said it’s a challenge not returning to the classroom.

“It has been very difficult for me not to be at school,” she said. “I am very social ... I hated waking up early, but to go to school and have fun with your friends and get the chance to learn new things every day while getting to see the people you love was truly a blessing.”

EHS sophomore Kylie Daws said it’s the lack of a personal interaction with teachers and the classroom environment that has been difficult for her.

A student’s day in the stay-at-home life

A typical weekday for YHS’s McFall now consists of waking up “as if I’m going to school and starting in with assignments my teachers have assigned.”

The oldest of five kids, she also helps her younger siblings with their school assignments. She is continuing to complete scholarship applications and works out to pass the time. She said she communicates with her friends via social media, such as FaceTime and Zoom.

Finley said her weekdays now consist of doing schoolwork at home.

“Almost all of my classes are done through Google Classroom, which is very convenient for me so that I can do all of my work through one program,” she said. “For math, we use a website called IXL. And I have a workout log for PE that I complete every day.”

After she finishes, Finley goes on walks, helps with chores around the house, rides her dirtbike and chats with her friends.

“I have been painting on canvases to give to my friends when I see them next, and I have surprised myself with how good some of my paintings have turned out,” she said. “I have also been doing lots of workouts and going for lots of walks with my mom and my dogs.”

Daws said her typical weekday consists of waking up between 8 and 8:30 a.m. and beginning her school work, which she tries to finish by noon “so I don’t have to worry about it anymore.”

“Then, I work out or try to do some sort of physical activity,” said Daws. “I’ll usually have some chores to do around the house, but the rest of my day is free. Some of the teachers provided us with packet work, but I get most of my work done online.”

Daws added that it’s been “super hard” not seeing her friends.

“Not only did I see them every day at school but also at sports,” Daws said. “And now I have gone almost three weeks without seeing them. To keep in touch we text, FaceTime, and Snapchat mostly about how stir crazy we’re getting and how badly we want life to go back to normal.”

Lessons learned

Finley said having sports canceled has put her life “on pause.”

“To go from a busy school day, to softball practice, and maybe AAU basketball practice and getting home at 8 p.m. to having absolutely nothing is incredibly hard for me.”

But self-quarantine has brought her closer with her family.

“I have had the opportunity to learn more about my family and get to spend more time with them,” Finley said. “To have your life put on pause and have your whole world and everyone else’s be changed completely makes you think about how you need to appreciate everything you have because it can all change in an instant.”

McFall said at first it was a hectic being with her family, but now she’s grateful to be home with them “and grateful for our health ... I have realized I won’t get this time with my family quite like this again.”

“My senior year is definitely not going as planned,” McFall said, “but I am so grateful for the memories I was able to make with my class the last three years of high school. I have a feeling the class of 2020 will never be forgotten.”