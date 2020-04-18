She was driving car that spun out on Highway 33

The woman arrested after her car spun out on Highway 33 Friday has been arrested for felony child endangerment and driving under the influence, Taft Police said.

Crystal Lynn Maushardt, 35 also faces charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of medication without a prescription, police said.

She was detained after the car she was driving spun out and slid off Highway 33 near the West Kern Oil Museum about 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses told officers her car was driving erratically before the accident.

They also said she got out of the vehicle with a small child in a carrier and started walking northbound on the highway, stepping into traffic lanes.

Maushardt was detained by police and later booked.

The child, described only as a one to two-year-old toddler, was taken into protective custody by Child Protective Services. The toddler was not injured in the incident.