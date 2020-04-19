There are still 22 people in hospital

The county's COVID-19 cases increased to 632, according to new figures released Sunday morning by the Kern County Health Department.

The Health Department said 234 of the people previously diagnosed with coronavirus are now considered to be recovered.

The number of patients hospitalized in isolation remains at 22 with 364 people who have confirmed coronavirus in isolation at home.

The county's death toll from the disease remains at 3.

Only one of the new cases reported Sunday was in the valley region of the county, which includes Taft for a total of 76 since the first Kern County case was reported on March 17.

Bakersfield west has 195 cases, Bakersfield east has 320, the mountains have 15 and there are 17 cases in the desert.

The Health Department reports 39 child 17 and under have tested positive for coronavirus with 367 people aged 18-49 affected, 156 aged 50-64 and 61 people 65 and over testing positive.

Through Sunday there have been 8,627 tests administered with 4,548 negative tests and 3,456 tests still pending.

You can read the complete report from the Health Department at:

https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/