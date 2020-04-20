HESPERIA — The City Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss several agenda items. The meeting will not be open for public attendance because of the novel coronavirus but will be available for viewing online.

During the meeting, the Hesperia City Council will discuss a variety of agenda items, including an ordinance that would establish campaign contribution limits and regulations.

Two weeks ago, the Council considered a resolution adopting AB 571’s contribution limits as the city’s contribution limits. After the discussion, the council directed city staff to revise its contribution limit to $500 per election and to bring the item back to the council for its consideration.

The city currently does not have campaign contribution limits. AB 571 imposes a default campaign contribution limit upon cities and counties without campaign contribution limits beginning January 1, a staff report said.

The default contribution limit amount will be the same amount as for state elected officials as adjusted by the FPPC. The current campaign contribution limit amount set by the FPPC is $4,700 per election.

Also on the agenda:

· A resolution approving the FY 2020-21 project list to be funded by SB-1: The road repair and accountability act. The project list will include work on a portion of Main Street and Ranchero Road.

· A three-year agreement with SoftwareOne for $210,000 for licensing of all Microsoft products used by city staff. The license allows staff access to products, the cloud email system, operating systems required for staff devices and required software to operate the city’s data center.

· The approval of an amendment in the amount of $27,000 to the contract with Prudential Overall Supply for uniform services for a total not-to-exceed contract amount of $79,139. Also, the approval of a one-year contract extension for the company that provides uniform rental and laundering services.

· The authorization of a professional services agreement Curtis Rosenthal Inc. for $90,000 for three years for vacant land, commercial and industrial appraisal services.

· The recording of a “Notice of Completion” of the Recycled Water System, which connects to the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority’s Hesperia Sub-regional Water Reclamation Plant, which is capable of supplying up to one million gallons per day of reclaimed or recycled water, which can be used for irrigation purposes.

· A public hearing and discussion regarding property located along Ranchero Road in connection with the Ranchero Road Corridor Widening Project and the Ranchero Road Aqueduct Crossing Project. The city has made written offers to purchase property with 12 parcels owners either not responding or the property owners have not yielded a satisfactory agreement. The next step is the beginning of the eminent domain process.

· The council will hear evidence and render a decision in the appeal of the revocation of sidewalk vendor business license issued to Glenn Anderson for the sale of flowers outside of a Shell gas station on Main Street.

· The approval of the Community Assistance Program funding amounts for each applicant. Funding through CAP is available for non-profit, public service programs for the following services: food, clothing, shelter, medical needs, youth services, disabled persons’ services, senior services and veteran services.

The council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and may be viewed online at www.CityofHesperia.us.

Public comments may be emailed to publiccomment@cityofhesperia.us.

Emails must include a name and the item you wish to comment on in your email’s subject line.

