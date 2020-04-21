The decedent's identity hasn't been established, nor has a cause of death. Lopey said it's routine to consider such deaths "suspicious" until more information emerges.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a person found floating in the Klamath River Monday evening near Independence Creek Bridge, west of Happy Camp.

Sheriff Jon Lopey said someone reported seeing the body around 6:30 p.m. and a Karuk tribe security officer with a boat helped pull the body from the river.

The death is routinely being classified as a homicide for now, but Lopey said an autopsy is scheduled later in the week.

"The first step will be to conduct a forensic autopsy and detectives from SCSO’s Major Crimes Unit will work this week to identify the decedent," Lopey said in a press release.

He called the effort to recover the body “a great example of excellent teamwork” and added that the Klamath River is a difficult waterway to navigate. The fact that the body was recovered quickly and before total darkness fell prevented what could have been a long search operation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the county’s 24-hour dispatch line at (530) 841-2900.