Single vehicle rollover near Kern-Santa Barbara county line

One person suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Kern Medical after an accident on Highway 166 near the Kern-Santa Barbara county line early Wednesday.

Kern County firefighters, the California Highway Patrol, a ground ambulance and an air ambulance responded to the single-vehicle rollover on Highway 166 near Stubblefield Road at 6:19 a.m.

There was one person in the vehicle with major head injuries, according to the CHP website, and the victim was flown from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check taftmidwaydriller.com for more information as it becomes available.