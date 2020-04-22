The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office last week honored its public safety dispatchers and those throughout the United States.

“This is a very special time to celebrate and thank the truly outstanding public safety dispatchers that dedicate their lives to serving the public and the law enforcement agencies they so faithfully, courageously and compassionately support 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey.

Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the Sheriff’s Office was unable to hold its traditional luncheon “but we did the next best thing,” said Lopey. “We provided plenty of pizza, soda, recognition, and Chief Chaplain Keith Bradley added some homemade cinnamon rolls to honor our great team of communications dispatchers.”

NPSTW was conceived in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

All Siskiyou County Sheriff Office communications dispatchers and leaders received special Team “Hero” Awards for their exemplary service during the year. The awards commended all SCSO communications dispatchers and leaders for their professionalism, diligence, hard work, incredible skills, tenacity, and compassion for citizens, co-workers, and their sensitivity and the caring manner with which they assist crime victims, Lopey said.

“All SCSO dispatchers and leaders were praised for their significant contributions to the safety of departmental and allied-agency field, jail, and specialty team personnel and citizens in need,” said Lopey.

SCSO dispatchers and leaders were recognized for “countless acts of kindness” and their role in helping to field 56,167 business phone calls, 11,167 9-1-1 emergency calls, and 17,034 law enforcement calls for service during 2019.

SCSO communications dispatchers handle many high-profile, stressful, and traumatic crime calls including emergency calls for domestic violence incidents, crimes in progress, child abuse cases, assaults, sexual assaults, attempted suicide and other mental health crisis’ calls, murder, and countless other calls for a variety of offenses and other vital services performed for the SCSO, other agencies, and the public, Lopey said.

“I am very proud of the great dispatch team we have at the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office,” said Rick Andresen, SCSO’s communications coordinator and manager. “Every day these dedicated public safety communications dispatchers calmly, professionally, and compassionately provide that life-line between citizens in need and our courageous peace officers on the front lines on the streets of our communities. My co-workers of the SCSO Dispatch Center team help to protect our deputies, leaders, and allied-agency clients when they need help. They are well-trained, motivated, enthusiastic, efficient, and they truly care for their coworkers and our citizens. My awesome coworkers deserve recognition for the outstanding work they do to protect us all.”

During NPSTW, all SCSO communications dispatchers were honored, including Communications Dispatchers Moore, Rakisits, Labbe, Tippit, Mangrum, Pickens, Merrill, and Carpenter. Communications Dispatcher Josh Carpenter was recently honored as SCSO’s Support Person of the Year for 2019. Also honored were two exceptional SCSO Dispatch Center leaders, Communications Dispatch Coordinator Rick Andresen and Senior Communications Dispatcher Lisa Glassburn.

“These leaders set a great example, work as communications dispatchers each shift and take care of their coworkers and perform a myriad of other vital functions that keeps the SCSO Dispatch Center working efficiently, Lopey said.

For example, Lopey called attention to Senior Communications Dispatcher Glassburn, who manages the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system and ensures departmental compliance with numerous federal and state regulatory requirements for the many sensitive data bases managed by the dispatch team. Dispatch Manager Andresen provides the overall leadership of the SCSO Dispatch Center, serves as a frontline communications operates, trains, advises, and evaluates his coworkers, and serves as an important member of the department’s management team.

“This is a great week to remember all of our extraordinary communications dispatchers and their leaders,” said Lopey. “It is also an appropriate time to remember all federal, state, and local public safety dispatchers here and throughout other parts of the state and nation for their splendid achievements and contributions to the safety of their coworkers and the citizens we serve. Every peace officer can say with utmost certainty that they owe much to these capable, brave, and resourceful public safety dispatchers and communications operators. They are indeed our lifeline and we could not survive without them.”

