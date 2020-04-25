Health Department reports 20 new cases Saturday

More than 400 Kern County residents are now considered to be over the coronavirus even as the total number of people infected rose by 20 in the past 24 hours.

The Kern County Health Department reported Saturday that 764 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the first case in the county was found on March 17, but 408 people have recovered from the disease.

As of Saturday there were 27 people hospitalized and 316 people isolating at home with COVID-19.

The valley region of the county, which includes Taft, saw an increase of four cases in the past 24 hours and now has 93.

To date, 755 Kern County residents and nine nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19, 5,577 have tested negative and 3,520 tests are still pending.