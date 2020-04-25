This letter is to express my profound gratitude for the volunteers of the JEDI VITA Site for “rising to the occasion” during the COVID-19 crisis. On the evening of March 12 we made the decision to close the JEDI office in response to the Executive Order given by Governor Newsom. All the volunteers were asked to “shelter in place” and stay home! March 13, the scheduled Pick Up and Drop Off day, was a scene of chaos as the still not-completely-aware taxpayers showed up at the door. I “manned the fort” and we made it through the day using social distancing, lots of alcohol wipes, handwashing and hand sanitizer.

Since then we have become a completely Virtual VITA Site. Our Virtual Plan was approved by the IRS and we resumed business in this new paradigm. Volunteers prepare and review returns from home using safe and secure electronic means and lots of snail mail. They have gone above and beyond the call of duty. The customer service provided has resulted in some very grateful taxpayers, totally confident that their tax returns are being handled with the utmost care and expertise needed.

I would like to personally and publically thank each and every one of my volunteers: Rochelle Arias, Carol Avery, Bruce Clark, Lucille Cook, Mike Cooper, Betsy Emry, Shirley Flatt, Bebe Gamboa, Jeff Keller, Kathy Langford, Natalie Ortiz, Wendy Perkins, Leslie Rush, Gene Thompson and Nancy Van Sustern.

Times are tough but if we support one another, follow the social distancing recommendations and stay vigilant, we’ll get through this stronger and more resilient than before.

Pandora J. Kane, JEDI VITA Site Coordinator

Mount Shasta