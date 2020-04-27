A 4.0 magnitude earthquake originating in Searles Valley hit Ridgecrest at 8:46 p.m. Sunday.

The epicenter is similar to that of the historic 7.1 earthquake that occurred in early July 2019, as well as a subsequent one of 5.4 magnitude.

There were no immediate reports of property damage or injury as a result of the earthquake.

All three members of the city’s disaster council -- Mayor Peggy Breeden, City Manager Ron Strand and Ridgecrest Chief of Police Jed McLaughlin -- checked in with the Daily Independent Monday, noting that there have been no reports of damage in the city.

Breeden said she was asleep during the quake. She added that Assemblyman Vince Fong called immediately to check on the community and she jokingly told him she was probably the only person in the Indian Wells Valley who didn’t feel the quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey ShakeMap, the earthquake was felt up to about 40 miles from the epicenter.

The USGS reported a 2.4 earthquake at 8:58 a.m. Monday, also originating in Searles Valley.

Over the last month, Ridgecrest has been hit by more than 30 earthquakes registering less than 3.0 magnitude.