A Mount Shasta woman was found dead in the Sacramento River Monday morning about a mile and a half from the Dunsmuir home where she was last seen socializing in a hot tub on a deck overlooking the water.

Erin Rachel Wagner, 40, was reported missing by friends just before 11 p.m. on Sunday evening, April 26, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey.

Deputies responded to the 600 block of First Street in Dunsmuir after the homeowner reported that he and another friend couldn’t find Wagner, who had last been seen in the hot tub. After a search, the two “reportedly found evidence (Wagner) may have fallen into the nearby Sacramento River,” Lopey said in a press release.

Deputies searched the area near the river and surrounding area but did not locate the missing woman, the Sheriff’s Office said. A missing person’s report was taken, and a search continued south of the location along the banks of the river.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff Office’s Dive and Search and Rescue teams conducted a ground search of the Sacramento River area downstream from the residence with assistance from the California Highway Patrol’s Air Operations Unit.

CHP pilot officer Weyand) and observer/paramedic officer Gallagher quickly responded and located what appeared to be a body floating in the river just before 8:30 a.m. on April 27.

Wagner’s body was recovered roughly 1.4 miles downstream from the home where she was last seen, near Crag View Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office has initiated an investigation into the victim’s death, Lopey said. Although Wagner was recovered in Shasta County, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is leading the coroner’s investigation

An autopsy will be conducted this week to help investigators determine the cause and manner of death, Lopey said.

“Although there is no evidence to suggest Ms. Wagner’s tragic death was other than an accident, routinely, a death investigation is conducted in the aftermath of such incidents to ensure all information, facts, evidence, and findings in the case are thoroughly examined by SCSO investigators before such final cause and manner of death determinations are made,” said Lopey.

“On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to offer our thoughts and prayers to Ms. Wagner, her family, friends, and associates, in the aftermath of her tragic death,” said Lopey. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the SCSO’s Dive and SAR team members, field deputies, communications’ dispatchers, SCSO leaders, and the CHP’s H-16 crew, for taking part in the difficult search operation to find Ms. Wagner.”

Anyone with information about this case should call SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.