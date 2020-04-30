Since the school closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, principal Joy Isbell has put up online in the early evening hours videos of her reading a variety of books.

On school days just before bedtime, the students at Fort Jones Elementary School in the Scott Valley can watch a familiar face read them a story.

Since the school closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, principal Joy Isbell has put up online in the early evening hours videos of her reading a variety of books.

“I wanted a way to interact with the kids during the closure and make sure that every kid could have a connection to the school,” she said. “It’s a way to bring everyone together.”

She thought that reading a story online was an excellent way to let the kids know she is still thinking of them and to have a positive thing for them to look forward to as they deal with being stuck at home.

Within 10 minutes after her first video was uploaded, Isbell received a message from one of her students that they had watched the video. This was as emotional moment for Idbell, knowing that her voice reached and connected with a student.

The videos are posted on the Fort Jones Elementary Facebook page.

In the majority of her reading sessions Isbell is at home, sometimes accompanied by her oldest son Carter, age 11, on guitar.

“He loves to play guitar,” Isbell said. “I’ve gotten a lot of cool feedback about his playing.”

He and his younger brother, Miles, 9, are also helping out behind the scenes making book suggestions or helping Isbell make the videos.

On Thursday, Carter played his guitar from his room while his mom read the book “I’m Not Sleepy,” which was chosen by Miles.

“I don’t know about you guys, but that’s all my kids are telling me at bedtime,” she said in the video.

A few evenings, Isbell has been creative with her reading location. Two videos were shot at local dairy farms and one at a farm with pigs. Isbell read “The Three Little Javelinas” in honor of all the fair pigs that joined homes in the Scott Valley that week.

The adventures were a kind of virtual field trip. Joy hopes it will help her students learn a bit more about their community.

Isbell has received many positive notices for her videos. While she was not mentioned by name, what she is doing was part of a story entitled “Californians Doing Good,” which ran on the Visit California website. In addition, a local musician saw the videos, wanted to pay it forward, and offered to give a guitar to a student at Fort Jones Elementary who plays in the school’s after school program, needed one, and loves to play.

“I was surprised and happy to hear all this great feedback.”

Recently, Ellie Gomes, an eighth grader at Scott Valley Junior High and a barrel racer, read a book on a barrel with horses behind her as a special guest reader. The story she read was one she wrote herself, her award-winning “Imagine This” story called “Alissa Alfalfa’s Big Journey,” about Scott Valley alfalfa.

During another story session, Isbell read a story that honored local post offices and employees, as well as USPS workers nationwide. She read a book bought by the Fort Jones Postmaster Elisabeth “Liz” Edmonds, called “Mail and How it Moves.”

Isbell said she is working on other places to visit in Siskiyou County and the Scott Valley and has a few ideas up her sleeve that she can’t wait to show her students. She said if anyone has any other ideas for Siskiyou County locations the students may enjoy, or any good books to read to them, to contact her at jisbell@svusd.us

Isbell is not the only Siskiyou County principal reading books online to students. Principal Amy Dunlap at Evergreen Elementary School in Yreka is also reading books and posting them to her school’s Facebook page.

