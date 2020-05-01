Suspect fled at 100 mph after accident in Derby Acres, officers said

An early morning hit-and-run turns into a high speed pursuit in Derby Acres area, the Buttonwillow California Highway Patrol office said Friday.

The CHP said units arrived on scene of the collision and a blue Toyota Tundra fled from officers.

The Tundra traveled up and down Highway 33 at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, the CHP said.

The vehicle then stopped at a local residence where the subject was taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

Check taftmidwaydriller.com for more details as they become available.