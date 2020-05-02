When the Ridgecrest City Council meets next week, COVID-19 and limiting 5G technology will be on the agenda.

Council Member Scott Hayman promised a follow-on to the town hall April 29, during which the majority of callers supported an early re-opening of the local economy. (See related story this edition for more on how Ridgecrest is one of California’s many rural areas making similar suggestions.) The city has remained mum on the contents of 150 emails from residents weighing in on the issue, despite an earlier promise to make the contents public.

Council will also be talking about limiting 5G wireless tower installations in Ridgecrest. The agenda item, presented by Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens, is vague about what the restrictions would entail. It does not indicate what action is recommended or include a recommendation by the city manager.

The agenda includes pages of supplemental material questioning the safety of 5G technology – including a news story in which parents claim it is linked to their children’s cancer. View the agenda at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2.

Claims of health risks from 5G are controversial and Ridgecrest is not the first city to address them. Industry experts insist the technology presents no risk to the public.

Also on the agenda, the council will be asked to approve a contract with QK, Inc. for nearly $150,000 for preliminary work prior to repairing city-wide cracks caused by the July 2019 earthquakes. If approved, $143,000 will come from Measure V initially and will be largely reimbursed later from the Federal Highway Administration and Cal OES.

The consent calendar contains a number of construction-related items:

Approving a notice of completion and releasing $9,400 to S&H Civilworks within 30 days for the Crosswalk Improvement HSIP project;

A notice of completion for all-way stop intersection improvements to South Downs Street at the Bowman Road Intersection, also an HSIP project, and release $4,000 to S&H Civilworks within 30 days;

Approving a program supplement agreement with the California Department of Transportation for the construction of two segments of Tamarisk Avenue. The city is receiving $169,000 from a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Grant and will match that with $201,000 from Measure V funds for the project;

A notice of completion for the HVAC unit replacement project replacing 19 units and releasing $238,000 to Johnson Controls, Inc. 30 days later.

The consent calendar also contains a resolution reaffirming and approving the annual investment policy. The council will also receive from the Ridgecrest Area Convention Visitor Bureau report for 2019-2020 and reviewed financial statement from September 2019. These can be viewed with the agenda at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2

Council will also hear a presentation on Tobacco grant acceptance and a proclamation of Public Works Week.

A closed session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. On the agenda are two items: existing litigation Barrio v. San Bernardino County, a U.S. District Court Case and anticipated litigation.

The meeting is scheduled for May 6 at 6 p.m. As with all city meetings during the pandemic, the council meeting will be held virtually with no public allowed to attend physically.

Meetings are streamed live at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live. Videos are available for playback after the meeting, usually the following day.

The public can call in at 760-499-5010. Written comments can be submitted prior to the meeting via email at rcharlon@ridgecrest-ca.gov or by mail to Ricca Charlon, City Clerk, 100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Those sending comments are asked to state which agenda item their comment refers to.

The City Council agenda, minutes and video webpage can be viewed at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/212/City-Council.