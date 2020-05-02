Every Tuesday, YUSD will provide five days worth of “Grab and Go” breakfasts and lunches to all children 18 and younger at five different sites across Yreka.

The Yreka Union Elementary School District will continue to provide nutritious meals to any student who needs them during the temporary closure of schools.

Every Tuesday, YUSD will provide five days worth of “Grab and Go” breakfasts and lunches to all children 18 and younger at five different sites across Yreka.

Students do not need to be enrolled in order to receive meals at any of the locations. The meals will not be eaten on site, in order to promote distancing.

Food pick-up times

• Kahtishraam Wellness Center, 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka - 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Jackson Street School, 405 Jackson Street, Yreka – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• YMCA, 350 N. Foothill Drive, Yreka – 11:30 a.m. to Noon

• Gold Street School, 321 North Gold Street, Yreka – 11:30 a.m. to Noon

• Cove Mobile Home Park, 6431 Old Hwy 99, Yreka – 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Call the Yreka Union School District office for information at (530) 842-1168. Visit http://yrekaunionk8menus.com/ for information regarding the YUSD child nutrition department.

* All our coverage of coronavirus is being provided free for our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by calling our office at (530) 842-5777.