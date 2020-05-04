Big event will be held on Facebook. Public encouraged to participate

CALM’s normally-scheduled Birthday Bash has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that won’t step the celebration from continuing virtually.

CALM will celebrate its 37th birthday via Facebook on May 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Zoo Manager Lana Fain, organizations who normally attend the Birthday Bash are joining in by sending short videos as if they were at the zoo.

Currently, the Audubon Society, Endangered Species Recovery Program, Mea Ola’s Place, Kern County Bees and the Native Plant Society are onboard and several other organizations are pending.

The animals will also receive their birthday “cakes” and “presents” filled with special treats, a few Keeper Chats will be scheduled, as will birthday messages from the CALM staff.

“We just cannot imagine a year without acknowledging CALM’s birthday and how far we have progressed in 37 years,” Fain said. “That’s why it’s important for us to have a party via Facebook. Like all great birthday parties, we’re working on a few surprises as well!”

The public is encouraged to post their own photos/video of past CALM birthdays — or send birthday wishes.

You can find CALM on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/calmzoo/ or by searching @calmzoo on Facebook.

