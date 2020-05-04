After weeks of complaints from all quarters about scanty data, Kern County on Monday released additional demographic information on COVID-19 infection rates by zip code, race/ethnicity and sex. Bilingual information is available on the county website at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.

As of Monday night, the dashboard showed a total of two cases and one recovery for the Ridgecrest zip code 93555.

County officials say the change in policy came after consultation with a statistician and legal advice from a HIPAA law firm.

The county health department also clarified its late-Saturday-night announcement that the health department was rescinding a county public health order from April 2. The April 2 order was issued to help expedite enforcement of Governor Gavin Newson’s March 19 stay-at-home directive which advised Californians to avoid gatherings and skip non-essential trips out and closed of all non-essential businesses. The county order gave Kern County additional powers to help enforce Newsom’s directive.

The last-minute announcement from the county Saturday caused wide-spread confusion from business owners and others wondering what the new rules are.

The answer is that Newsom’s stay-at-home directive remains operational and any non-essential businesses that are operating normally are doing so in violation of it. The county will continue to provide “education” and “awareness” to non-compliant businesses but will presumably leave actual enforcement to the governor, the state attorney general or law enforcement.

“It’s our understanding that law enforcement is able to take action against businesses who continue to not comply,” said one county official.

The decision was made in anticipation of Newsom dialing back on his stay-at-home directives in the near future, county officials said at a press conference Monday morning. Officials said the county order was rescinded to allow the county to swing into action more quickly when Newsom begins to relax his directives state-wide.

Newsom on Monday did announce that certain California businesses can reopen with restrictions as soon as Friday. Phase two of the governor’s four-point reopening plan would some businesses such as clothing and sporting goods stores as well as florists to resume operations with curbside pickup. Newsom’s latest phase two plan made no mention of dining in restaurants and reopening offices. See coverage Newsom’s latest announcements elsewhere this edition.

Newsom emphasized that reopening the economy is contingent on greater COVID-19 testing and contract tracing.

Kern County is aiding in this effort by opening three new free testing sites this week, two in Bakersfield and one in Mojave. A fourth location is scheduled to open later in the week at Oildale.

Health department officials said that Kern County as whole was very compliant in following Newsom’s stay-at-home directive. Out of nearly 2,000 complaints that were received only two businesses were cited for refusing to close by local health inspectors after repeated attempts by local law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the county board of supervisors on April 21 formed an ad hoc committee to provide recommendations about best practices and safety concerns as the county eventually ramps back up economically.