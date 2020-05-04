VICTORVILLE — A 54-year-old Lynwood man accused of sending "pornographic messages and videos" to a local 17-year-old is behind bars without bail, and authorities believe there may be other victims.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Antonio Hernandez at his home in Lynwood on Friday after local authorities obtained a Ramey Warrant, Sheriff’s officials said.

Booking records show Hernandez was arrested in the 15100 block of Kimberly Drive in Victorville early Friday morning.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies from the Victorville Sheriff’s Station responded to a call on April 27 regarding a 17-year-old girl receiving the messages and videos from "an older male she knew."

Deputies investigating the claim obtained evidence to support the allegations, Sheriff’s officials said.

Hernandez was taken into custody without incident, authorities said, and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of sending harmful matter to seduce a minor, possession of obscene sexual matter and annoying/molesting a victim under 18.

Sheriff’s officials said detectives released his photo because they believe other victims have not yet come forward.

If charged by prosecutors, Hernandez is expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Dep. A. Bandari at 760-241-2911.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800-782-7436 or visit www.WeTip.com.

