6:47 Theft under $50

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. . . Disposition: Unfounded.

7:45 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at First St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

8:31 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fillmore St, Ford City. Disposition: Completed.

8:35 Possession Paraphenelia

Occurred at Cougar Corner Bookstore on Finley Dr. Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:47 Possession Paraphernalia

Occurred at Westside Recreation on Cascade Pl. Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:13 Animal Control

Occurred at Dollar Tree on Gardner Field Rd. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

9:15 Found Property Report

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Report Taken.

9:47 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:11 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Calvin St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:34 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Westside Urgent Care on E. North St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:46 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

2:11 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Taft Transit Center on Supply Rw. Disposition: Report Taken.

2:35 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Unfounded.

2:53 Theft under $50

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:00 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Urgent Care on E. North St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

3:14 Poss or Pass Check w/ intent to Defraud

Occurred at Fred's Cigarette Store on Sixth St. Disposition: Report Taken.

3:18 Trespassing

Occurred on Hillard St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:29 Animal Control

Occurred on North St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

3:47 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

4:12 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Elm St/Jackson St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

6:19 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Fred's Cigarette Store on Sixth St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:59 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Kmart, Gardner Field Rd, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:00 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Blackgold Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:03 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at E. Ash St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:09 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Vacant, North St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:10 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at S. Sixth St/Front St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:14 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:17 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:24 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:24 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at United Security Bank, Cascade Pl, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:42 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

10:50 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Veterans Park, E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:11 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at West Kern Water District on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

11:51 Trespassing

Occurred on Williams Wy. Disposition: Completed.

1:06 Stolen Vehicle

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Completed.

1:06 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Williams Wy. Disposition: Completed.

1:12 Recovered Auto

Occurred at Petroleum Club Rd/Hwy 33. Disposition: Report Taken.

1:45 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Shattuck Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:14 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.



3:17 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Fifth St. Disposition: Completed.

3:44 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at S. Sixth St/Front St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:46 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.