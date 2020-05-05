List of people arrested by Kern County Sheriff's Office

The following is a list of Taft area arrests for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

22-year old Bailey Gill was arrested on April 2nd on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance.

42-year old Denise Box was arrested on April 3rd on Suspicion of Manufacture/Import/Sell/Etc Metal Knuckles.

48-year old Steven Havens was arrested on April 3rd on Suspicion of Destroying Evidence, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Bring Controlled Substance/Etc into Prison, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Receiving Stolen Property by Secondhand Dealer, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.

45-year old Brian Dahna was arrested on April 5th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Trespass by Driving on Private Property.

25-year old Cory Levi was arrested on April 5th on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.

29-year old Brittni Enriquez was arrested in Santa Barbara County (Santa Barbara County Sheriff) on April 5th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Receive/Etc Known Stolen Property over $200.

25-year old Shannon Everett was arrested on April 12th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.

47-year old Shanea Harrison was arrested on April 14th on Suspicion of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Robbery and Felon Purchase/In Possession or Use of Tear Gas; she was arrested again on April 15th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear on Felony Charge, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.

30-year old Jairo Acosta Soto was arrested on April 15th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs w/Bodily Injury and DUI: Alcohol/Drugs w/BAC > .08 w/Injury.

30-year old Kristen Nichole Jordan was arrested in Fresno County (Fresno County Sheriff) on April 24th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Vandalism: Damage Property.

29-year old Micki Stone was arrested on April 25th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.

25-year old Efrain Gastelum was arrested on April 27th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order and Child Endangerment.

63-year old Jose Luis Regalado was arrested on April 28th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Use of 911 Emergency Line w/Intent to Harass and Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer.

38-year old Mark Anthony Ceja was arrested on April 30th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, Threats of Violence, Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, Defective Windshield or Rear Windows, Use/Etc Explosive and Possession of Destructive Device other than Fixed .60 Caliber Ammunition.