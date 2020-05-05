County tentatively planning to fund one in Taft with CARES Act funds

Taft may be in line to get a free COVID-19 testing site

The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday morning to fund three testing sites using money from the federal CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) and Taft is one of the three sites tentatively selected.

Testing is currently available in Taft at the Omni Health Clinic and the West Side Family Health Care Clinic.

A possible site for the new clinic has not been identified.

Director of Public Health Matt Constantine said Taft, the Kern Valley area and Delano are currently being considered.

Adequate testing is one of the key goals that must be met before businesses closed since march 17 by Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order can reopen.

“Fundamental to our effort is increasing testing to determine who is covid-positive,” said Supervisor Mike Maggard, who made the motion to fund the clinics . “We need to be able to test 900 to 1,000 people a day.”