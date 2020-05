If we are in a severe drought, why does Mt. Shasta city council, Siskiyou County BOS, La Malfa, and the local politicos want so desperately to sell our water to Japan Otsuka Crystal Geyser? And leave us their polluted wash water?

Anyone got an answer? I'm doing my part as a moderate to conserve water and resources, but I hear clean food, air, and water is a liberal thing. I'll vote for those.

Francis Mangels

Mount Shasta