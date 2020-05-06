Health and Human Services announced on Monday that all CalFresh households must report when the household’s income is more than their current Income Reporting Threshold (IRT).

All recipients must report changes within ten days if the total household income moves above current IRT.

Household income includes:

• Earned income from a job (amount before deductions)

• Social Security (Retirement, Disability or Survivors - RSDI)

• Social Security Income (SSI)

• Unemployment (including any pandemic payments due to COVID-19)

• Cash Assistance (Tribal TANF, General Assistance, or CalWORKS)

• Child Support

• Spousal Support

• Veterans

• Any other unearned income.

Call an eligibility worker with questions about your IRT at (530) 841-2700. If you do not report when income is more than your IRT, you may get more benefits than you are entitled to receive. You must repay any extra benefits you get.