Clean and Safe Mount Shasta, a local, community based group, recently held a clean up across the railroad tracks near N. Mt. Shasta Boulevard. Due to the large size, the group asked the community for extra sets of hands.

The clean up, which was deemed “too large” for their group, was held on Friday, May 1. Roughly 30 people from the community, including Mount Shasta Police officers, showed up to assist and support the efforts, all while donning masks, gloves, and adhering to social distance guidelines.

The camps can be hidden throughout town, based on season and location, and generally include various debris, fire pits or ashes, and clothing, among other things. The largest issue, other than personal safety, would be the potential for unwanted fires within city limits.

“I would like to commend Clean and Safe Mount Shasta for what they do,” stated Lieutenant Joe Restine of the MSPD. “We’ve seen a declining number of camps in the recent years.”

“Having a private group of citizens who are willing to clean up and get rid of encampments is great. It is awesome to see how many people show up for clean-ups,” Restine said.

Restine, and members of the MSPD ask that if anyone is aware of an illegal encampment within the city limits, on public or private property, to contact the Police Department. The Mount Shasta Clean and Safe group are always looking for volunteers to assist in their efforts. Coordinators can be contacted through their Facebook page.