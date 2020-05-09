Ever wonder what happened to the 161 emails received by the city in conjunction with last week's town hall? The DI did too. The city initially promised to read emails from the public at the meeting, then did not because there were "too many."

The city failed to respond to our record's request filed May 1 so on May 4 we put the call out and asked the public to forward us the same emails they sent to the city for the town hall April 29.

The public responded and as of Friday afternoon the tally received by the DI is running about even between those supporting and opposing reopening the economy, with roughly 8 emails from five people or couples urging the city to reopen and five from people urging the city to postpone or reopen more slowly. The DI also received a couple of new communications on each side this week.

'We are long overdue to end this nonsense'

Five people or couples forwarded 8 emails that were reportedly sent to the city last week urging an end to the shutdown. Common themes included concern over the economic impacts of shutdown, the opinion that the handful of local cases did not justify such extreme measures and allegations that the stay-at-home order violates constitutional rights. Some emails were very polite and respectful, others less so. One person apparently sent in three separate emails before and during the town hall opposing the shut down and a fourth afterward on another topic.

Michael Paterson wrote, "The purpose of the 'Stay at Home Order' was to flatten the curve to allow hospitals and medical providers to ramp up so they could be ready for a large increase in patients.

We have flattened the curve and to date have had only six positive tests locally [at that time]. There has been no dramatic increase of COVID 19 in Ridgecrest.

"Mandating that citizens remain in their home’s not only violates our rights but it is actually harming people, our businesses and our economy.

"We have achieved the goal of the stay at home order. We are long overdue to end this nonsense."

Shirley Anne Jorgensen sent several emails to the city around the time of the town hall.

"Ridgecrest survived 2 major earthquakes and 5 people with flu like symtoms brings down the entire town and puts our citizens in financial ruins. The schools are closed and our health care system is pretty much closed. Things just do not add up," one read.

Another from Jorgensen noted, "I would have liked to see more passion from our city representative's. The four individuals sitting perched appeared faceless and untouched by the circumstances facing this city. Just like the one caller stated 'Not everyone in this town is furloughed from the base.' Down With Big Brother."

"I believe that it is imperative for us to open back up already. Establishments can still limit the number of people allowed in at one time. We have had minimal positive cases and zero deaths here. We are not Los Angeles. People need to get back to work and get their lives back," Suzanne Booth wrote.

'Let's keep on keeping on with what we're doing right!'

The people urged caution in reopening, meanwhile, made points. They argued that the low incidence of COVID-19 cases indicated that the shutdown was working and should not be abandoned yet.

"Like everyone else, I want to see our community, and in fact our entire country, reopened. I want to see people working, businesses doing business, and our economy and country growing! However, being someone who is staunchly pro-life, I cannot morally say that I want this at the cost of people dying unnecessarily, particularly vulnerable people who society has a great responsibility to protect," Jennifer Slayton wrote.

Barbara Bane wrote, "I think we're doing a good job so far of keeping the numbers down: 6 Kern-wide deaths today and 6 positive cases in Ridgecrest. That being said, we haven't seen a downward trend or even a flattening in Ridgecrest for positive cases. So let's keep on keeping on with what we're doing right! Don't jump the gun; let's follow the state's guidelines for gradual reopening. We don't need to reinvent our own wheel here."

An email from Leah Haas said, "The only reason we only have five cases is because the shutdown has worked. Please don’t confuse a government trying to keep safe it’s people with socialism.

If NAVAIR opens up and releases its 75mile radius restriction, we WILL have more cases and the hospital can’t handle 1% of the population being in the hospital with COVID.

"This is rough, this is tough and terrible, but please don’t ignore science because of money. We will overcome this but only if we keep social isolating. I’m not ready to lose our older population and those in high risk areas because I’m bored. This is when the government must keep us safe, even when there are loud voices saying that it’s 'Un-American.' It’s 'Un-American' to let people die." It is not clear whether Haas sent this to the city also, or just to the DI.

'The whole world has been the victim of mass hysteria'

The Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday, meanwhile, brought out more public comment on the same issue. Offering public comment over the phone, Dave Matthews offered his opinion that, "this country, in fact the whole world has been the victim of mass hysteria" in regard to the pandemic. Matthews said he is not afraid of the virus but he is afraid of dying of something else he is unable to be treated for because of medical limitations due to the shutdown.

Mike Sinnott also called in, arguing that closing businesses based on essential vs. non-essential categories is arbitrary and capricious and wrong. Mayor Peggy Breeden cut Sinnott off over his strenuous objections when he hit the time limit for public calls.

Council Member Scott Hayman is the city's representative to the committee advising the county board of supervisors on reopening the economy.

Hayman reported at the council meeting Wednesday he has checked in with the board and given a general overview of what the people in Ridgecrest are thinking.

Council meetings will feature a recurring update on the COVID-19 pandemic at least until the city is fully reopened.