No new cases reported on Westside

The Kern County Health Department reported 62 new positive COVID-19 tests Saturday morning, raising the county total 1,338.

No new deaths were reported, but the number of patients hospitalized with the virus increased to 39. An additional 434 people are in isolation at home after testing positive.

The health department said 740 of the 1,228 Kern County residents who have tested positive have since recovered.

Ten nonresidents have also tested positive for a total of 1,338 cases in the county.

No new cases were reported in western Kern County. The 93268 zip code still has 18 total cases and nine are still considered active.

There is one active case in the Maricopa area and no positive tests have been reported from the Fellow-Derby Acres area, McKittrick area or Tupman.

The biggest outbreak in the county so far has occurred at the Kingston Health Care facility in Bakersfield.

County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said seven of the county's 15 coronavirus-related deaths were residents at the facility and by Thursday there had been 86 confirmed cases in involving both staff and residents.

The breakdown of cases by age shows 91 positive tests in children 17 and under, 698 in people aged 18-49, 291 cases in people from 50 to 64 and 148 cases in people 65 and older.