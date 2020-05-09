Last Wednesday, Weed’s senior shuttle bus driver volunteer David Villarreal delivered 60 boxes of food to Weed residents.

The Weed Parks and Recreation District, the United Way, Weed Family Resource Center, Great Northern and other food pantries are working together to insure members of the community do not go hungry.

The shuttle usually takes seniors to doctor’s appointments or shopping. But during the pandemic, the shuttle has taken on new tasks, food delivery included.

With no pharmacy in Weed and CVS not delivering, the shuttle has also been bringing seniors and the homebound their prescriptions. Sometimes drivers Villarreal, Bill Hofer and James Langford take their shopping list and visit the store for them.

“A lot of people are really scared, but with these organizations out there helping, they don't feel so vulnerable,” said Villarreal. “People are so grateful, they break down and cry when I bring them food. Things might be tough right now but the food banks and pantries are very well stocked due to the support from many resources so there is no reason for anyone in the community to go hungry.”

Villarreal explained how the shuttle service began. “Some of the seniors I normally drove to the food bank asked if I could pick (food) up for them because most of my senior riders are in the high risk category for possible infection of the COVID-19 virus,” he said. “When I talked to the Weed Food Bank director, Denise Spayd, I asked if there was a need to deliver food to others during the lockdown.”

Spayd said there would, indeed, be a need, and Villarreal then talked with Weed Recreation and Parks District director Kim Greene.

“When I told her about the idea of delivering food and picking up needed items for our seniors and others that were shut in due COVID quarantine, she was 100 percent behind the idea and suggested contacting other local agencies to see if we could work together to help and serve our community,” Villarreal said. “While the lock down has been a bummer, it has brought the different community agencies, their workers and the people we serve much closer than we were before. There is a family feeling that wasn't there before the COVID incident.”

Villarreal said what’s most inspiring is the businesses and volunteers who want to be involved. For example, The Hi Lo and Motel 6 in Weed are helping people off the streets with no place to stay or to eat. “People are kinder to each other now ... and that is something our whole world could do with more of,” Villarreal said.

Resources

To leave a message for shuttle service of any kind during this pandemic, call (530) 859-8132. For immediate emergency food or for information about other needs, dial 211.